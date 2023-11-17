Several groups of Russian attack drones fly into Ukraine, air-raid warning issued across Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine on the night of 17-18 November as several groups of attack UAVs flew into its territory. They attacked the city of Kyiv and Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. Some of them managed to reach Rivne Oblast. The attack was repelled at 02:27.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: According to reports, one group of drones is flying between Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and moving northwest. The other, consisting of Shahed drones, is moving from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Air Force has issued air-raid warnings in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Myrhorod and Kirovohrad oblasts.

According to the interactive map, as of 21:45, air-raid warnings have been issued throughout the entire southeastern territory of Ukraine.

Updated at 22:48: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast. At 23:12 an air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia and Chernihiv oblasts.

At 23:27, an air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and the all-clear was given in Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

At 00:00, another group of attack drones was recorded on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

At 00:03, the Air Force urged the residents of Starokostiantyniv and Chernihiv to stay in shelters.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua

MAP OF AIR-RAID WARNINGS IN UKRAINE.

Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

At 00:17, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv.

At 00:40, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast, too. Shahed drones from Mykolaiv Oblast were flying towards Odesa.

At 00:49, it was reported that the Russians were attacking Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones from two sides: the Black Sea and Mykolaiv Oblast.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua о 00.55

MAP OF AIR-RAID WARNINGS IN UKRAINE AT 00.55

Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

At 00:55, the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South reported that Shahed drones were flying towards Starokostiantyniv, Zatoka and Odesa.

At 01:21, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

At 01:38, an air-raid warning was issued in Rivne Oblast and the all-clear was given in the central oblasts.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua о 1.50

MAP OF AIR-RAID WARNINGS IN UKRAINE at 01:50

Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

At 02:27, the all-clear was given in all oblasts.

Background: At around 20:00 on Friday evening, the Air Force reported that a group of Russian attack drones had flown into Ukraine from the southeast. According to the latest report, the Russian UAVs are flying towards Poltava.

