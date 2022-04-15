Two more guilty pleas in Keene-based alleged unlicensed Bitcoin exchange

Apr. 15—Three of six defendants have now pleaded guilty in the case of what prosecutors have alleged was an unlicensed Bitcoin exchange based in Keene that skirted rules against money laundering.

In an agreement filed Friday in federal court, the defendant Nobody (formerly Richard Paul) of Keene agreed to plea guilty to wire fraud in connection with the unlicensed exchange.

Renee Spinella of Derry pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege the exchange was run by Ian Freeman of Keene, allegedly under the pretense that money flowing through the exchange was donations to churches. Prosecutors say the exchange was not licensed, and offered anonymity in exchange for a higher-than-normal transaction fee for purchases of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Prosecutors alleged the clients included a thief who had targeted an 80-year-old woman in a "romance scam."

Freeman has been charged with financial crimes including money laundering and fraud.

This week, three of the five other people arrested in connection with the exchanges pleaded guilty

According to his agreement, Nobody opened personal bank accounts and business accounts in the name of the Church of the Invisible Hand, and Spinella opened accounts for the Crypto Church of NH. Prosecutors allege Freeman used those accounts for the cryptocurrency exchange business.

Spinella and Nobody's plea agreements state that they told bankers the accounts would be receiving donations to the "churches" from around the world. Prosecutors have alleged that those "donations" were really Bitcoin purchases.

A total of six people were arrested in connection with the exchange early 2021 when the FBI raided homes in Keene.

Andrew Spinella of Derry pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday.