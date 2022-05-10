Two more journalists slain in Mexico, bringing 2022 total to 11

Two more Mexican-based journalists have been killed in the country by unidentified assailants, brining the total number of journalists killed there this year to 11.

The Guardian reported that journalists Yesenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera were murdered Monday afternoon in the town of Cosoleacaque. Initial reports said the reporting duo was killed inside of their vehicle while waiting outside of a nearby convenience store.

Molinedo and Olivera were both employees of the local publication El Veraz, with Molinedo serving as El Veraz’s director, the Guardian noted.

In a statement to Twitter, Veracruz’s state attorney general’s office said it plans to launch an investigation into the cases of the journalist deaths, saying it will “establish the causes and find the person or persons responsible for it.”

“The investigative trilogy, prosecutors, experts and ministerial police, carry out the proceedings to establish the causes and find the person or persons responsible for it,” the office said in Spanish.

“The State Attorney General, Verónica Hernández Giadáns, assures that there will be no impunity; All lines of investigation will be exhausted, including his journalistic activity,” the office concluded.

Mollinedo and Oliveria’s deaths follow the death of El Debate columnist Luis Enrique Ramírez on Thursday, who was found on a dirt round near a major highway.

Sinaloa state Gov. Rubén Rocha said in a statement that the government plans to conduct an investigation into Ramírez’s death.

Attacks on journalists in Mexico surged to 85 percent since current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in 2018, with each Mexican state experiencing a slew of violent acts toward journalists, the Guardian noted.

