Two more men charged in connection to Atlantis Hobby break-in

Jul. 12—MANKATO — Two more Mankato men face felony charges for their alleged roles in the April break-in at Atlantis Hobby.

Anthony James Welsch, 33, and Tewan Terrell Latham, 42, were charged with felonies for third-degree burglary and Welsch was charged with an additional felony for receiving stolen property in Blue Earth County District Court.

The third suspect in the break-in, Stoney Ramell Johnson, 35, was charged with felony receiving stolen property on April 27.

The April 18 break-in reportedly resulted in $33,000 worth of missing collectible trading cards, according to a criminal complaint. The downtown business provided Mankato police with video surveillance footage showing three suspects entering the store at 3:35 a.m.

Johnson reportedly denied he had anything to do with the burglary and said he bought the cards from a "Dan Smith."

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force later tipped off an officer to Welsch having information on the burglary in May. The officer met with Welsch, who said that he was involved in the burglary and it was supposed to be a "grab and go" with Latham and Johnson, according to a complaint. He also said Johnson had broken into the business earlier.

In surveillance footage, he identified himself and the two others.

The charge against Latham alleges a witness who had been arrested on an unrelated charge had possession of some of the cards and told police that Latham was also involved in the burglary. Latham reportedly said he had been at the business months ago but his fingerprints should not be on any of the stolen items.

Welsch and Johnson were also accused of breaking into an apartment in May, resulting in more felony charges.

