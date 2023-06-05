Two more men charged with murder of British journalist and indigenous expert in Amazon

Alessandra Sampaio, wife of Dom Phillips, marks a year since the murder of her husband and Bruno Pereira - ANTONIO LACERDA/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Two more men, including the alleged head of an illegal fishing racket, have been charged with the murder of Dom Phillips, the British journalist, and Bruno Periera, the Brazilian indigenous expert.

Mr Pereira, 41, a staunch critic of illegal fishing in the Amazon, was helping Mr Phillips, 57, research a book on conservation in the region.

The pair were shot dead while returning by boat from a trip to the remote Javari valley region in the Amazon on June 5 2022.

Their cut up remains were found 10 days later in the forest.

Three men are already in prison awaiting a possible jury trial on suspicion of murder.

Now Rubén Villar and Jânio Freitas de Souza have also been charged, Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo reported.

They are both in custody. Villar, who is known locally as Côlombia, has been accused of being the mastermind of the murders.

He reportedly ran an illegal fishing racket in the remote area near the border with Peru and Colombia.

He denied any involvement when he was first arrested last year. Souza is suspected of being Villar’s right-hand man.

Beto Marubo, an indigenous leader, attends the one-year anniversary commemoration since the murders of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira - Bruna Prado/AP

Villar was arrested in July 2022 on suspicion of giving false evidence to police.

He shared a police cell with Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira who has since confessed to killing Mr Pereira and Mr Phillips.

Police have audio recordings from inside the cell which implicates Villar, according to documents seen by Fantástico reporters.

Police say that in the recordings, Villar can be heard warning his cell mate not to tell officers that he had provided the ammunition used to kill the two men.

Ambushed and killed

One of the last photographs taken of Mr Pereira and Mr Phillips shows them talking to Souza.

It is thought they were then ambushed and killed. Costa de Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima are awaiting trial for the murders.

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira’s brother Oseney, has also been charged. He denies any wrongdoing.

Mr Pereira was well known in the community. He had been trying to convince residents to stop illegal hunting and fishing.

Villar has been charged with ordering the murder of the two men and the concealment of the bodies. Souza was charged with participation in both crimes.

