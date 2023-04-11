Two more men plead guilty in mass shooting after Bucks playoff game

MSOE Public Safely officers investigate the scene near the corner of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 14, 2022 where seventeen people, ranging in age from 15 to 47, were shot and injured late Friday in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

Two more suspects have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a mass shooting last May after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

Lemont Siller, 21, and Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, each had most of their charges dismissed as part of plea deals, according to court records. A total of 17 people, ranging in age from 15 to 47, were shot and injured that night.

Siller pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery with intent to harm using a dangerous weapon and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon as party to a crime. He was initially charged with 11 additional counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, including one count involving injury to an unborn child.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 30.

Jackson-Milton pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery with intent to harm using a dangerous weapon.

He was initially charged with 15 additional counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as party to a crime. Those charges were dismissed.

He had been scheduled to go to trial next week. A sentencing hearing for Jackson-Milton is now scheduled for May 11.

More: A fifth person has been charged in the May 13 downtown shooting that injured 17 after a Bucks playoff game

The guilty pleas means cases against three of the five people connected to the shootings have been disposed of.

Christopher Murry, 24, pleaded guilty in November to three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced in January to 30 years in prison.

Cases involving two other suspects, Marquise Jackson and Terrell Milton, have not concluded.

Jackson, 25, is set for a scheduling conference on April 20. Milton, 24, has a status conference Monday. Each is charged with one count of aggravated battery with intent to harm using a dangerous weapon and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as party to a crime.

At least four other unknown people also opened fire during the incident, according to court records. No other arrests have been made.

Story continues

More: Prosecutors accuse fourth person of opening fire during May 13 mass shooting following Bucks playoff game

What happened?

A man was standing outside Grohmann Tower, 233 E. Juneau Ave. shortly after 11 p.m. on May 13.

According to surveillance camera footage described in court records, two groups of people appeared to converge and take up positions around the man - one coming from the east, the other from the west.

Police later learned one of the suspects had a longstanding feud with the man, who they came to believe was the intended target in the attack.

Milton was part of the group walking east. Included in that group was Siller and Jackson-Milton, who was the first to pull out a gun while facing the man, records said.

An unknown person who was with the intended target then pulled out a gun and fired shots. Siller, Jackson, Milton, Murry and Jackson-Milton all returned fire, records said.

Milton was seen in surveillance camera footage running east on Juneau Avenue while firing shots. He at one point tripped over a median, but resumed firing after getting up, records said. He was identified to police by the intended target.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two more plead guilty in mass shooting after Milwaukee Bucks playoff game