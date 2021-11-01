Two more Mexican journalists killed as reporters condemn worsening violence

David Agren in Mexico City
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: David Guzman/EPA</span>
Photograph: David Guzman/EPA

Mexican journalists have expressed alarm after two veteran reporters were attacked in their own homes in less than 24 hours, bringing this year’s death toll for media workers to nine – already surpassing the eight deaths recorded in 2020.

Fredy López Arévalo, a veteran reporter in the southern state of Chiapas, was shot in the head inside his home in the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas on Thursday. López had covered Central American politics and the Zapatista uprising for news organisations such as Reuters, the Los Angeles Times and Notimex, and he still reported on the local political situation.

On the same day, Acapulco journalist Alfredo Cardoso was pulled from his home by masked gunmen who also threatened his family. He was found the next day having been shot five times, and died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday, according to press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders.

Cardoso previously worked as a photojournalist in Acapulco, a city which was once the jewel in the crown of Mexican tourist destinations but has been a hotbed of drug cartel violence for more than a decade. More recently he was the manager of the online news site Revista Dos Costas.

“The situation for journalists in Acapulco and all of Guerrero [state] has worsened,” said Bernandino Hernández, a photojournalist in the coastal city.

“Journalists have been threatened, some have had to flee. It’s a really dicey situation,” he said.

No suspects have been arrested for either crime. Crimes committed against Mexican journalists almost always wallow in impunity – the product of inept and inadequate investigations, a lack of political will to stop the killings of media workers and frequent collusion between drug cartels.

The two attacks reinforced Mexico’s reputation as the most murderous country for journalists in the hemisphere.

Related: Murder in Mexico: journalists caught in the crosshairs

The country’s murder rate has steadily risen since the then president Felipe Calderón declared a militarized crackdown on drug cartels in 2006.

In the same period, attacks on journalists have also skyrocketed. Analysts say those most at risk are reporters who cover the intersection between local politics and the drugs trade.

“These murders take place within a context of continuously deteriorating security in the country, for all citizens, but particularly for human rights defenders and journalists,” said Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“These attacks are fueled by impunity, which is almost complete in crimes against the press. The government of [President Andrés Manuel] López Obrador has been unwilling to take any meaningful steps to strengthen the justice state or protect journalists.”

Mexico recorded 36,773 homicides in 2020, in spite of the pandemic and quarantines, according to the state statistics service INEGI – slightly higher than the 36,661 homicides registered in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Brand-new Auberge Resort Is Opening in Mexico's Riviera Maya — and Every Room Has a Waterfront View

    Etéreo opens in December, just in time for holiday travel and NYE escapes.

  • In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors and rigid Taliban clash

    The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Mohammed Javid Ahmadi, 22, was asked by his superiors, fresh off the fields of battle from a war that has spanned most of his life, what kind of jobs he could do. On offer were positions in an array of ministries and institutions now under the Taliban’s power following their August takeover and the collapse of the former government.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell prosecutors can call accusers ‘victims’, judge rules

    Defense team had requested word be banned during New York trial this month Ghislaine Maxwell is led into court in shackles on Monday. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case will be permitted to use the words “victim” and “minor” in referencing accusers during her forthcoming trial in federal court in New York, it was ruled on Monday. Judge Alison Nathan’s decision permitting the use of “victim” stemmed from a challenge by Maxwell’s defense team

  • Mexican villages try to preserve authentic Day of the Dead

    The famed Day of the Dead ceremonies around Mexico's Lake Patzcuaro were once again thronged with visitors on Monday, economic relief for a tourist-dependent region that suffered from last year's pandemic shutdown of the observance. In the lakeside city of Patzcuaro itself, tourists were treated to a parade, theater and music performances. “Come and visit us, Patzcuaro welcomes you with open arms,” said Julio Arreola, mayor of the city in the western state of Michoacan that is famed for its colonial-era plazas and architecture.

  • Migrant caravan limps north through Mexico, despite dengue and exhaustion

    A caravan of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean resumed its trek through southern Mexico on Monday, despite concerns that half of them could be injured or sick, including some from dengue fever. Over the past week, the approximately 3,000 migrants, mostly women and children, have trekked over 100 km (60 miles) from the city of Tapachula on the Guatemalan border, struggling through sweltering heat and evening rains. Kabir Sanchez, a volunteer doctor helping to look after injured caravan members, said he and his colleagues treated dozens of people on Saturday with foot injuries, respiratory problems, infections and pregnant women at risk of miscarrying.

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P

  • Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin’ On Resounds 50 Years Later: Classic Review

    Sly and the Family Stone's seminal funk album was released in November 1971. Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin’ On Resounds 50 Years Later: Classic Review Okla Jones

  • Pembroke Pines woman killed after walking into lane on I-75, FHP says

    A 33-year-old woman from Pembroke Pines died Sunday after she was struck by a sedan on Interstate 75 shortly before 2 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 45-year-old man driving the sedan and a 60-year-old passenger, both of Miami, were heading north on I-75 on the inside center lane while the woman was walking on the inside shoulder of the highway, troopers said. She then walked out ...

  • The Navy Just Set Up a Hospital in a Norwegian Cave

    The U.S. Military spends a surprising amount of time underground in Norway.

  • ‘Minari’ Star Youn Yuh-jung Awarded Korea’s Highest Honor – Global Bulletin

    ACTING UP Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, who earlier this year won the Oscar for best supporting actress in “Minari,” Thursday received South Korea’s highest cultural sector medal. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism gave Youn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit during the 2021 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony held at the […]

  • Meet the Standout Creators From This Year’s #VogueBeautyHalloween Challenge

    For the second installment of Vogue’s annual beauty challenge, makeup enthusiasts went big, bold, and downright terrifying.

  • Resignation without explanation damages government transparency, Missouri advocates say

    ‘Anytime that you have an unexplained departure from government it suggests that there is something wrong,’ said David Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri, a libertarian group that advocates for government transparency.

  • Mexico punished again for homophobic chant, will play more World Cup qualifiers without fans

    FIFA has sanctioned Mexico's soccer federation for its fans' 'p***' chant yet again.

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets first authorization; expects more within weeks, CEO says

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc expects regulators in India, the Philippines and elsewhere to make a decision on its COVID-19 vaccine within "weeks," its chief executive told Reuters, after the shot on Monday received its first emergency use authorization (EUA) from Indonesia. Novavax shares were up about 13% after the company also said it had filed an application for emergency use of the vaccine to Canada and the European Medicines Agency. For Indonesia, the shot will be manufactured by the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute in India (SII), and sold under the Indian company's brand name, Covovax.

  • Up to 5 Million Children Have Lost Parents During the Pandemic. Here's How They've Coped

    A pandemic within the pandemic

  • California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

    Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities said.

  • Colorado Springs mother with stage 4 cancer in need of help after husband dies in car crash

    A mother is asking for help as she continues her battle with cancer following her husband's death in a crash.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • The new face of Miami’s homeless community — senior citizens

    It’s a special Thursday afternoon at Mia Casa, a former assisted living center turned homeless shelter for the elderly during the pandemic.

  • Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported. One video uploaded on Twitter showed a steady stream of people running away from a train car where, seconds later, a blaze lit up. Another video on Twitter showed a bespectacled man dressed in a purple suit and bright green shirt, as worn by the Joker, seated in an empty train puffing on a cigarette, his legs crossed and looking calm.