Two more Missouri men charged in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two more Missouri residents have been charged in last month’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said Zachary John Wilson, 31, was taken into custody without incident Friday in his hometown of Springfield on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building.

His arrest came on the same day that 28-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, made his initial appearance in federal court on charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry to a restricted building or grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences ranging from six months to a year behind bars.

The men are among dozens of people who have been charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race. Thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol after a rally nearby that day, and more than 800 are believed to have made it inside the building during the siege. Five people died in the melee, including a Capitol police officer who was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

At least five other Missouri residents have been charged in the insurrection — Michael Aaron Quick, Stephen Brian Quick, Louis Enrique Colon, Zachary Martin and Emily Hernandez.

According to court documents, an anonymous tipster sent the FBI screenshots of a Facebook post Wilson made announcing he was one of the first people to enter the Capitol and that he had gone to the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Wilson acknowledged during an FBI interview that he had gone inside the Capitol, adding that he was a supporter of Trump and he wanted his “voice to be heard,” according to court records. But Wilson denied destroying any property while inside.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said Wilson was being held by the U.S. Marshals Service and that she didn't know if he had an attorney yet.

Federal charging documents detailing the allegations against Reimler were not immediately released.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins followed the recommendation of federal prosecutors and released Reimler on his own recognizance. Reimler said his family was in the process of hiring an attorney for him. Cedar Hill is an unincorporated town about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Reimler posted comments to Facebook supportive of Trump and critical of Biden and Democrats. On Dec. 31, he reposted “JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!” from then-President Trump.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that his only other public court record in Missouri is related to a Dec. 21, 2014, arrest on a DWI charge after he was caught driving about 78 mph on Highway 55.

