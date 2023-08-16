Two more Norwich bank robberies reported on Tuesday afternoon

Aug. 15—NORWICH — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the robbery of two Salem Turnpike banks in the space of an hour on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, is suspected of robbing the CorePlus Credit Union at 202 Salem Turnpike at 3 p.m. and the Liberty Bank at 77 Salem Turnpike approximately 50 minutes later.

The suspect was last seen near Briar Lane, not far from the banks. Police said there is no apparent threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

The Tuesday robberies mark the third and fourth such incidents occurring within a week in Norwich.

On Friday, a man robbed the Chelsea Groton Bank at 444 W. Main St. A few days earlier, police responded to the Dime Bank at 630 Main St. for a reported robbery.

In both cases, the suspect, described as a light-skinned tan male, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money. Police have not reported any arrests in those cases.

j.penney@theday.com