Demolition of collapsed Miami condo could happen as soon as Sunday

Francisco Alvarado
·1 min read

By Francisco Alvarado

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa churning off Florida.

Two more people were found dead on Saturday in the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, officials said at a news conference, bringing the total to 24 deceased and 124 missing feared dead, as the search and rescue operations continue for more than a week.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday. "We'd have no control of where it lands," he said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the families of the victims have been told of the decision and that, "they understand."

Worries that the remaining section of the apartment complex was dangerously unstable halted search and rescue efforts at the scene for much of Thursday.

No survivors have been pulled alive from the ruins since the first few hours after the tower partially caved in on itself early on June 24.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse. A 2018 engineering report found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries that include a grand jury examination.

(Reporting by Francisco Alvarado; Writing by Rich McKay; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK doctors want some COVID-19 measures retained after July 19

    England should retain some coronavirus measures beyond July 19, when most remaining restrictions are due to be lifted, to help limit the spread of the disease, a doctors' union warned on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last Monday that most restrictions in England will end on July 19, on what has been dubbed "Freedom Day". The British Medical Association wants people to continue using face masks and called for a renewed focus on ventilating properties after a sharp recent rise in COVID-19 cases, with 27,125 reported on Friday.

  • NYC federal prosecutors slam column by Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer comparing her to Bill Cosby

    NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors were miffed by a column in the New York Daily News written by Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, comparing his client’s criminal case to Bill Cosby’s, a new court filing shows. Prosecutors asked a judge to remind the lawyer, David Oscar Markus, about rules restricting out-of-court statements in a letter filed late Thursday. “Mr. Markus’s comments to the media — most ...

  • 5 ways to prepare right now in case Hurricane Elsa heads our way

    Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning. And although the storm’s path remains uncertain, Florida appears to be in its sights. If the storm hits Tampa Bay, according to the Friday morning forecast, tropical storm force winds likely will arrive early Tuesday morning. They would come on the heels of a holiday weekend when many Floridians will be focused on things other ...

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Vatican's London real estate scandal

    The Vatican has set a July 27 trial date for 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal and papal contender, on charges related to the Holy See’s 350 million-euro investment in a luxury London real estate venture. The 487-page indictment request capped a two-year investigation that exposed how the Vatican had lost millions of euros — much of it donations from the faithful — in fees to brokers, bad investments and other questionable expenses. The Vatican’s Secretariat of State in 2013 decided to invest an initial 200 million euros in a fund operated by Italian businessman Raffaele Mincione, with half the money put into the London building, half in other investments.

  • A Judge Banned This Cop Rioter From Owning Guns. He Secretly Bought 34, FBI Says.

    FBIA former cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot was granted a pre-trial release in the weeks after his arrest, on the condition that he not own any guns.But in the months since, he has secretly bought at least 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition—including armor-penetrating rounds—and tried to disguise some of the payments as being for “wedding photos,” according to an FBI search warrant affidavit filed Friday.Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Thomas Robertson’

  • Officials warn Hurricane Elsa may be ‘significant obstacle’ to rescue efforts at Surfside condo collapse

    As Hurricane Elsa approaches the southeast United States early next week, Miami is preparing for possible complications in search and rescue efforts at the Surfside condo collapse site.

  • 'This was not an easy decision': Meghan McCain announces she is leaving 'The View'

    The daughter of the late Arizona senator John McCain joined the show as a conservative voice in 2017.

  • Elsa weakens to tropical storm, heads toward Haiti and Dominican Republic

    Tropical storm Elsa barreled toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, where a storm surge is forecast, according to an 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The latest: Elsa had been a Category 1 hurricane Friday and early Saturday, but fell below hurricane strength Saturday morning. Conditions are deteriorating over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."A hurricane warning remains in effe

  • Bill Cosby, Britney, and a tale of two American justice systems

    Cosby becoming a free man on the same day Spears lost her latest battle to free herself from a man’s control is almost too on the nose ‘It is highly unlikely that Cosby, 83, will ever see the inside of a prison cell again.’ Photograph: Matt Slocum/AP A tale of two justice systems It is a truth universally acknowledged that a man in possession of a good fortune and an expensive lawyer can get away with almost anything. See as exhibit one: Bill Cosby. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s highest court ove

  • Eric Trump Gave a Bizarre Defense of the Trump Kids’ ‘Clean Lives’ Amid Trump Organization Charges

    After yesterday’s indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, along with the company and the Trump Payroll Corporation, for tax fraud, Eric Trump took to the airwaves to defend his colleague and his family. While speaking to Newsmax on Thursday night, the middle son of Donald Trump decided to take his grievances in a unique, […]

  • Machine Gun Kelly Film Changes Title After Criticism From Mac Miller's Brother

    Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick, appeared to criticize an upcoming film in which Machine Gun Kelly will play a troubled music star.

  • Meghan McCain Is Leaving 'The View'

    Meghan McCain announced on Thursday that she is leaving ‘The View’ after more than three years on the panel. The 36-year-old conservative commentator, and daughter of late senator John McCain, also shared her love for her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

  • It’s now Hurricane Elsa: South Florida is in forecast track with possible landfall early next week

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Elsa became the season’s first hurricane Friday morning and South Florida along with most of the rest of the state remains in the forecast path for a possible landfall early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Elsa is located 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados, and is moving west-northwest at a brisk 28 mph. An even faster motion to the ...

  • Firefighter's daughter, 7, found in Florida condo rubble

    The body of a Miami firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was recovered from the site of a South Florida condo collapse by the search and rescue team he had been assisting, officials said Friday. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll now stands at 20, with 128 people still considered missing in the wreckage. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that the child, whose name hasn't been released, was the daughter of a firefighter.

  • Hurricane Elsa cuts power, batters homes in Barbados

    CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados (Reuters) -Hurricane Elsa blew roofs off homes, toppled trees and sparked flooding in the island nation of Barbados then pounded St. Vincent with heavy rain and winds on Friday, as the storm was tracking towards Haiti. Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs Wilfred A. Abrahams urged Barbadians to shelter in place and only leave their homes if the structures were damaged. Elsa strengthened into a hurricane earlier in the day and was about 95 miles (153 km) west-northwest of St. Vincent, blowing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

  • 7-year-old daughter of Miami firefighter recovered in Surfside, Fla., building collapse, raising the death toll

    The death toll in the collapse of a beachfront condo in Surfside, Fla., increased to 20 after officials announced Friday that two more bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

  • In Case Against Trump's Company, Echoes of His Father's Tactics on Taxes

    Long before Donald Trump’s company was accused of plotting detours around the tax code to compensate its chief financial officer with carpeting, televisions and car leases, there were the $16,135 boilers. The boilers were bought for that amount by Trump’s father, Fred, in the 1990s for his numerous apartment buildings. But in a bit of financial alchemy that embodied the family ethos of paying as little tax as possible, the elder Trump used inflated invoices to pay the bill, and the extra money w

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shuts Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders” and, in YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to the