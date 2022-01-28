Two more people killed, two others injured in shootings overnight in Baltimore, police say

Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun
·2 min read

Baltimore Police said two more people were killed overnight, and two others injured in shootings, continuing a particularly violent week in the city.

A 29-year-old man was found stabbed just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 28th St. in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood in East Baltimore. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have charged 42-year-old Jamal Smith, who lives in the same block.

Police have not publicly identified the victim because his family hasn’t been notified yet, a department spokesman said.

Smith was awaiting to see a court commissioner and did not yet have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police were called at 10:45 p.m., to the 4800 block of Lorelly Ave., near Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore where an unidentified man had been shot. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators do not have a motive or suspect information.

Two other men were seriously injured in shootings overnight.

At 11:46 p.m., officers police were called about half a mile from the Lorelly Ave. homicide to the 4800 block of Parkside Drive for a shooting.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and listed in serious condition.

The victim told detectives he was walking toward Shannon Drive when he heard gunshots and ran. He realized he had been shot and got help.

At 6:54 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Frederick Ave. in the Southwest neighborhood of Shipley Hill. They found a man who had been shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

The city has already counted 34 homicides this month, making it one of the deadliest starts to a year. There were 35 homicides in January of 1973.

Among the recent victims were a Little Italy restaurant general manger, a grandmother who worked for a delivery service, and the husband of the Baltimore Police internal affairs lieutenant.

No arrest have been made yet in those cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

