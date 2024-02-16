Two more Petersen Health Care facilities in Illinois have been placed in receivership

PEORIA – Two more financially ailing Petersen Health Care facilities in Illinois have been placed in receivership.

On Feb. 13, Judge Eric Long with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Urbana Division, signed an order placing Charleston Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Charleston and Cumberland Rehab & Health Care Center in Greenup in emergency receivership. X-Caliber Capital alleges Petersen Health Care is in default for more than $5.5 million in loans to those facilities.

Ninteen Petersen Health Care facilities across Illinois and in Missouri have been placed in receivership over the past few weeks.

More: Petersen Health Care faces foreclosure on nearly $51 million in loans

The Peoria-based company issued a statement after the first group of properties were placed in receivership at the end of January, saying that inadequate state and federal funding and staffing challenges were significant factors leading to the foreclosure proceedings on the facilities.

Although management of the facilities has been taken over by another company, Petersen continues to own the facilities and is cooperating with the management company to ensure there is minimal impact on staff and residents as they work toward a solution that will return the facilities to Petersen management, according to the statement from Petersen Health Care.

In total, two creditors allege that Petersen owes $55.5 million.

More: Nine more Petersen Health Care facilities are placed into receivership

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Two more Petersen Health Care facilities are placed in receivership