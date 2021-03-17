Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Two more Proud Boys leaders were arrested by the FBI over their alleged role in the Capitol riot.

Prosectors have accused Charles Donohoe, from North Carolina, and Zach Rehl, from Philadelphia, of conspiring to interfere with law enforcement officers and trying to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, according to the New York Times.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed when supporters of Donald Trump attacked the Capitol on 6 January after the ex-president held a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC.

Proud Boys Ethan Nordean of Washington state, and Joseph Biggs of Florida, were already facing similar charges and were implicated in the conspiracy, reported the newspaper.

Following the violence members of the far-right group have been charged in four conspiracy cases and accused of crimes that include threatening a federal office and the destruction of government property.

The FBI declined to comment on the arrests.

Read more:

Investigators say that Biggs, 37, and Nordean, led more than 100 members of their group into the Capitol.

Biggs, a former Army sergeant, was released from custody in January pending trial, while Nordean was released from custody on 3 March.

Real, 35, has led the group’s Philadelphia chapter since 2018, law enforcement officials told the New York Times.

A total of 13 people referred to by prosecutors as Proud Boys have now been charged over the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Arron Long: Everything we know about the Atlanta massage shootings and the victims

    The latest information on the massage shootings that left eight dead near Atlanta

  • Boy, 3, is mauled to death by two neighbourhood dogs in New Jersey

    Neighbours describe the dogs as ‘menaces’ to the community

  • Kate Middleton ‘mortified’ by Meghan Markle telling Oprah she made her cry

    Duchess said to be ‘saddened, disappointed and hurt’ by the claim

  • Officials probe how Trump Tower employees received vaccines before they were eligible

    Local hospital sets up vaccine site at former president’s Chicago hotel

  • ‘I don’t want to get my head chopped off,’ pilot tells cops during drug bust, feds say

    Federal agents were waiting when the pilot landed at an Oklahoma airport.

  • Prince Philip ‘not aware of the full extent’ of fallout from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

    Efforts made ‘to protect him from the full force of the fallout’

  • Meghan ‘upset no one in the royal family has contacted her since Oprah interview’

    ‘These false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still,’ says broadcaster

  • Four-year-old boy among three dead in Florida plane crash captured on doorbell camera

    Authorities confirm Taylor Bishop was one of three killed in deadly Pembroke Pines incident

  • Domestic extremists 'will almost certainly' try to strike again this year, feds warn

    The threat posed by racially and ethnically motivated extremists, along with those associated with violent militias loomed as the "most lethal," intel finds.

  • Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

    Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. At an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

  • Police officers angry over botched Haiti raid demand release of slain comrades’ corpses

    Haiti National Police officers marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince Wednesday, demanding the corpses of several fallen comrades killed in an ill-fated police operation in one of the city’s most dangerous slums.

  • 'We need to reflect on why women still do most of the childcare'

    After a year of pandemic and lockdowns, mothers are still doing most of the childcare, a report shows.

  • Florida Man Charged For Attacking Cops During Capitol Riot While Wearing 'Trump' Flag Jacket

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, was arrested by the FBI following a HuffPost investigation revealing his identity.

  • DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled by lawmakers over border crisis

    Mayorkas' testimony comes a day after he said the U.S. is on pace to reach the highest number of apprehensions at the border in 20 years.

  • U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

    U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center. The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other.

  • Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes

    The Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes, the WMO announced on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after nine names were used during the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was so active that forecasters resorted to naming storms with letters from the Greek alphabet for only the second time in history. Turns out, it was the final time. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced Wednesday the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because doing so "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing." It is very rare for there to be more than 21 named storms in one season, but when it did happen in 2005 and 2020, additional storm names were taken from the Greek alphabet. This means that the 22nd named storm was named after the first letter in the Greek alphabet, Alpha, followed by the second letter, Beta, and so on. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In all, there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet that were allowed for use - until Wednesday. The hurricane committee agreed to a new supplemental list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names in lieu of using the Greek Alphabet. The committee members also agreed to retire certain names associated with especially destructive hurricanes. Dorian, which did most of its damage in the Bahamas in 2019, and Laura, Eta and Iota, all storms from the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, will all be retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused. Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) "The practice of naming storms (tropical cyclones) began years ago in order to help in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember than numbers and technical terms," the WMO explained. The list of names is alphabetical, starting with A every season; however, it does not contain names for all 26 letters. Forecasters skip over the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z due to a paucity of names that begin with these letters. The names that are given to tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are determined years in advance by the WMO. Atlantic tropical cyclone name lists repeat every six years unless a storm is so deadly or costly that its name is retired from future lists. Since 1953, when storms began to be named under the current system, a total of 93 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list. This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30 hurricanes that occurred during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. (National Hurricane Center via AP) "Hurricanes don't care about international boundaries. We all face similar dangers from tropical systems. Impacts from a single storm can affect multiple countries, so it is critical we have a plan, coordinate our efforts, and share challenges and best practices," said Ken Graham, hurricane committee chair for the WMO and National Hurricane Center director. Graham explained the hurricane committee's work and decisions such as these are critical to keep our nations coordinated well before the next storm threatens. Evan Thompson, head of Jamaica's national meteorological service, said, "We cannot prevent this incredible force of nature, but we do have the power to minimize the loss of life and property through cutting-edge forecasts and warnings and strong regional coordination and cooperation." Thompson also serves as the president of WMO's Regional Association for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Changing the official start date of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2021 was also up for discussion; however, the members agreed that there will be no changes to the start date this year. The first tropical system to spawn during the 2021 hurricane season, which starts on June 1 in the Atlantic basin, will be named Ana. Bill, Claudette and Danny are the next three names on the list. For the full list of 21 names, visit the NHC. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

  • What the US really wants from the China talks

    The US hopes that this week's meeting can reset Sino-American relations from 'a position of strength'

  • Patient, relentless Underwood has top-seeded Illini rolling

    Brad Underwood arrived at Illinois in the spring of 2017 tasked with trying to restore some of the swagger to a program that had become an afterthought in the Big Ten. ''Oh, I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a lot of `uh-oh' moments,'' Underwood said Wednesday. Just not enough to dent the relentless optimism the 57-year-old has carried with him during a career that's included head coaching stops in Dodge City and Daytona, a spot at the end of Bob Huggins' bench at Kansas State and three spectacular seasons turning Stephen F. Austin into NCAA tournament darlings.

  • Florida man arrested for throwing smoke bomb at Mar-a-Lago in protest at lack of stimulus check

    Mr Rawls expressed disdain for the Trump administration

  • John Kerry: American Airlines investigating after climate envoy pictured onflight without mask

    He reportedly did so while flying from Boston to Washington