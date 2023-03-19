Two more storms bearing down on California

ABC News

On the third anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic, public health experts can point to clear instances where the United States succeeded in beating back the virus and others where it didn't. Public health experts said that while the U.S. government and federal health agencies succeeded in many aspects -- including the rollout of vaccines and at-home tests -- there are also lessons to be learned from mixed messaging. "I think it's important to remember that we lost millions and millions of lives and that we don't forget all the things we've learned," Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, a professor of medicine and the head of infection control for Mayo Clinic, told ABC News.