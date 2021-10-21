Two more suspects arrested in Livermore robbery, assault case

Oct. 21—LIVERMORE — Two Wilton residents are accused of robbing and assaulting two Oxford County residents at gunpoint last week at the secluded Round Pond boat launch off Route 4.

Alexander Lewis, 21, and his girlfriend, Willow Lewis, 19, were arrested by members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force on Tuesday evening in Portland.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a robbery at 12:38 a.m. Saturday, along with other law enforcement officers.

Alexander Lewis is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy William Gagne said Wednesday. There is also a probation hold on him from Kennebec County.

Willow Lewis is charged with two counts of robbery, he said. Both were being held Wednesday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Co-defendant Avery Teehan, 24, of Jay was arrested Sunday in Jay, and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and violation of condition of release. He is also being held at the jail in Auburn, Gagne said.

Teehan is the brother of Willow Lewis, according a police affidavit filed at a Lewiston court.

Alexander Lewis and Teehan allegedly had the firearms, Gagne said.

The victims are unidentified as a 20-year-old man and his sister, a juvenile from the Norway area.

"The victims and the suspects knew each other," Gagne said. "So this was not a random act."

The 20-year-old man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle, Gagne said.

According to Deputy James Phillips' affidavit, the man was diagnosed at a Norway hospital with a concussion and bruised ribs.

Both he and his sister were held at gunpoint at the boat launch and told to lie on the ground, according to the affidavit. The Lewises met them at the boat launch.

The male was allegedly kicked multiple times in the head by Alexander Lewis and Teehan, then knocked unconscious, according to the court document. The man told police he feared he would die and his sister would be abused or die.

Teehan had been riding around with the man and his sister Friday night into early Saturday.

A judge set Alexander Lewis' bail at $100,000 on Wednesday while Willow Lewis' bail was set at $25,000. Teehan is being held without bail.

Sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate the matter.