Two more suspects charged in apartment break-in

May 16—MANKATO — After one suspect was charged last week, two more now face burglary charges related to a recent break-in at a Mankato apartment.

Scorpio Antonio DeBerry, 39, and Anthony James Welsch, 33, were charged with felony burglary Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

DeBerry and Welsch are accused of burglarizing the apartment with Stoney Ramell Johnson, 35, on May 9, according to a criminal complaint. A resident reported they took a PlayStation, 75-inch television, clothing, a suitcase and more items.

One of the three told police they took the items to another apartment afterward, but police didn't find the stolen property at the apartment.

Before his burglary charge related to the apartment break-in, Johnson was previously charged for alleged possession of stolen property from Atlantis Hobby shop. He reportedly had numerous trading cards worth $5,000.

Johnson has a court hearing set for Aug. 1 for the charge related to Atlantis Hobby shop and a hearing May 25 for the charge related to the apartment break-in. DeBerry and Welsch's first court appearance hadn't yet been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.