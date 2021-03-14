Two more suspects charged in HL-O school burglary

Mar. 14—HERON LAKE — Two additional suspects were charged this week in the Dec. 2 burglary and theft from Heron Lake Elementary School.

Stolen from the school were several computers and computer accessories, $526 cash, and a blank checkbook and credit card in the school's name.

Multiple locations within the school showed signs of forced entry, and by watching security footage, police officers believed Patrick Preston, 18, of Heron Lake, to be one of the people seen on the tape. A search of Preston's home did not lead to the discovery of any of the missing items.

Preston was charged with aiding and advising third-degree burglary, a felony offense that carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

After the burglary, the school's credit card was used nine times at Walmart in Worthington, racking up charges of $1,961.33. One of the people involved in the fraudulent purchases was identified as Parker Kolander, 21, of Jackson. He was charged with financial transaction card fraud, conspiracy to commit financial transaction card fraud, theft and conspiracy to commit theft. Each of the felonies carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

If they are convicted, the men will be sentenced based on criminal history. Both Preston and Kolander received court summons rather than being arrested, so they do not have mug shots available.