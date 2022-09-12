Two more suspects in fatal Turlock stabbing identified. Police ask for help finding them

Turlock police Monday identified two additional suspects in a fatal stabbing last week and are asking for the public’s help finding them. One man already had been arrested.

The stabbing was reported Friday morning on Lander Avenue near Bernall Avenue. David Gomez Mendoza, 28, of Modesto was stabbed and later died as a result of his injuries.

Surveillance video in the area captured a group of men arriving at a liquor store in the 900 block of Lander Avenue in a 2003 GMC Yukon. They confronted several men, including the victim, who were standing outside the store. After a brief altercation, Mendoza ran across the street in an attempt to get away, but the suspects chased him and stabbed him, authorities said.

Detectives later Friday arrested Manuel Maldonado, 29, of Turlock, after finding him driving a Yukon that matched the description of the one seen in the video.

On Monday, police said in a news release that investigators have identified the two other men involved as Alfonso Garcia, 23, and David Rivera Cruz, 30, both of Turlock.

“This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking for your assistance in locating Garcia and Cruz,” the news release said. “If either man is spotted, immediately call 911. Do not attempt to approach these men as they are both considered dangerous.”

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-731 9, call the Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.