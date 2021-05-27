Two more suspects in Manchester stabbing arrested

May 27—MANCHESTER — Two more people have been arrested in connection to the stabbing incident near Masconomo Park on May 9.

On May 19, Manchester, Revere and the state police departments arrested Jayson Vega-Castro, 21, of Revere. He is the brother of Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, who was the first to be arrested in relation to the stabbing the day after it occurred.

Jayson Vega-Castro was arraigned at Salem District Court the morning after his arrest by Judge Carol-Ann Fraser. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 26. The result of that hearing was unknown at press time.

On Wednesday evening, State police announced the arrest of Deborah Isaac, 54, of Beverly. She was booked at the Manchester Police Station and arraigned at Salem District Court on May 20. Issac is being held without bail before a dangerousness hearing is held Thursday, May 27.

All three have been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt.

According to police, the stabbing occurred inside a car as it was leaving Masconomo Park. Isaac is accused of being the driver. Police offered no word on what either brothers' role was in the stabbing.

The victim of the attack, a man in his mid-30s, suffered numerous stab wounds all believed to be non-life-threatening. He was found by police in the area of School and North Streets around 7:50 p.m.

