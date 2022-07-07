Two more suspects nabbed for Bronx shooting death of drill rapper Moneygang Vontae

Two more suspects have been nabbed for the Bronx shooting death of drill rapper Moneygang Vontae, police said Thursday.

Nayson White, 25, and Allen Algarin, 23, were extradited back to the Bronx Wednesday to face charges in the murder following a misdemeanor gun possession arrest in McDuffie County, Ga., on June 29, police said.

They each were charged with murder in connection with the June 9 shooting of Avanti Frowner, 27, the Los Angeles drill rapper known as Moneygang Vontae.

Vontae, scouting locations to film a music video, was cornered by five men at the Amazing Community Pharmacy on E. Tremont Ave. near Arthur Ave. in Tremont.

Police had previously charged two others with murder: River Jones, an 18-year-old Monroe College student, and alleged triggerman Isiah Garrett, 24. A fifth suspect is still being sought.

Police said White has nine prior arrests, including robbery and grand larceny, and that Algarin has sealed arrests. Both suspects live in the Bronx and it was not immediately clear why they were in Georgia.