Two more Target thieves wanted by Jacksonville Beach Police Department

Several hours after the Jacksonville Beach Police Department posted to Facebook about a grand theft investigation involving a woman who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two local Targets, they posted again about another grand theft at one of the same stores.

According to JBPD, two men entered the Target on Marsh Landing Parkway May 7, proceeded to put items into a shopping cart, and then exited the store through a fire exit. Investigators say the suspects loaded the stolen merchandise into a U-Haul truck that had been strategically parked next to the exit.

If you recognize either suspect or have any information you’re asked to contact Det. Currier at (904) 247-6339 or email scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.