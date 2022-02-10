Two more TDCJ correctional officers at Robertson Unit charged with official oppression

Two more correctional officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have been indicted for official oppression, a class A misdemeanor, according to Jones County court documents.

The indictment documents for Brandon Crawford and Fernando Cura read the same as the ones for five additional officers previously arrested.

All court documents state the officers on or about May 20 intentionally subjected an inmate to mistreatment described as "excessive use of force."

A TDCJ spokesman said the incident occurred at the French Robertson Unit, which is just north of Abilene in Jones County.

Crawford was booked into Brown County Jail and released Jan. 31, a jail spokesman said.

Cura was booked Tuesday into Taylor County Jail and released later that day on bond.

The first five officers charged were Hunter Burkhalter, Seth Petty and Daniel Pfister, all of Abilene, Tyler Seedig of Throckmorton and Franck Nzamba-Moundanga of Austin, according to Taylor County Jail records.

They were booked into the Taylor County Jail on Jan. 27-31 and released on the day of their booking.

The bond for each suspect is $2,000, according to Jones County court documents.

A TDCJ spokesman declined Thursday to confirm the number of officers involved in the incident because of "ongoing litigation."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 2 more Robertson Unit officers arrested for official oppression