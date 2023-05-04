Two more teens arrested in Meadowlake Park mass shooting

A pair of 16-year-olds who were under investigation for what law enforcement has called a “spree” of shootings have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting at Meadowlake Park.

Ballistics connected guns taken from the two teens following their arrests on unconnected incidents Wednesday morning with the Saturday morning mass shooting that saw nine wounded by gunfire and two more hurt.

“Today was a good day,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose team has been leading the investigation into the shooting.

But when authorities arrested the two teens, whose names have not been released, they didn’t know they were connected to the weekend shooting.

“This morning they weren’t on our radar for that shooting at Meadowlakes. They were on our radar for some other shootings and that’s what they were caught for,” Lott said at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Officers recovered an assault rifle and multiple pistols during the arrests, including one stolen gun, Lott said. Ballistics then matched those recovered from Meadowlake Park. This, in addition to some additional information that his department “developed,” led to the charges, Lott said.

The two teens are being held in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. However, Lott indicated investigators are working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to have the teens tried as adults.

“I don’t know what word you want to use, but they were just on a tear, a spree, out here with guns,” Lott said, alluding to multiple other shootings that the teens had been involved in.

At the press conference , Lott thanked the community, and young people in particular, for their assistance.

“I’m standing here talking about bad kids, there are so many more good kids,” Lott said. “Those kids we tend to forget. The majority of our young people are good.”

In particular, he highlighted the many videos of the shooting, which took place at an unofficial prom after party, that had been provided to his office by attendees.

Three of the students shot are from W.J. Keenan High School, and one of the injured students attends C.A. Johnson High School, according to Richland District One spokesperson Karen York. But the attendees came from high schools all over the Midlands and as far away as Great Falls, Lott said Wednesday.

On Monday, Richland One schools brought in additional security to bolster their school resource officers. Crisis teams of mental health experts have also been assisting students, York said.

Earlier Wednesday, 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly, who had been arrested near Meadowlake Park !after the shootings, had his $10,000 bond revoked following a hearing in front of Judge Robert Hood. Kelly was charged with possession of a handgun after deputies pursing the car he was riding in saw a gun and a magazine being tossed from the passenger side window following the shooting.

“it’s just tragic that we’ve got so many young people running around here with guns,” Lott said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.