Two more University of Missouri hazing defendants' trials delayed. Here's what to know

The delay of the trial for University of Missouri defendant Ryan Delanty last week has set off a sort of chain reaction of trial delays for other defendants.

Pre-trial hearings were scheduled Monday for defendants Samuel Lane and Benjamin Karl, both of Columbia, but neither happened as planned.

"We're requesting a continuance until after the Delanty trial is scheduled," said Karl's attorney, Benjamin Faber, when the case was called.

Karl's trial had been scheduled for three days starting Jan. 9, 2024.

The trial for Delanty has not yet been reset. Delanty's attorney had sought more time because of a new indictment that added a count of second-degree assault. His trial had been set to begin this week.

Judge Joshua Devine set a status hearing for Karl on April 15, 2024.

Attorney Mike Hamilton, representing Lane, also mentioned the Delanty case in seeking a delay. Lane's trial had been scheduled for Dec. 19.

Judge Kevin Crane set Feb. 26 for a status hearing for Lane.

The defendants and others are charged with felony hazing in the Oct. 19, 2021, incident at the now closed Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at MU where freshman pledge Danny Santulli consumed large amounts of alcohol.

He was resuscitated at MU Hospital, but the alcohol poisoning caused brain damage leaving him unable to speak, walk or see. He requires constant care at his home in Minnesota.

Several other defendants have reached plea agreements with prosecutors.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Two more University of Missouri hazing defendants' trials delayed