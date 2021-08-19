Two more vaccinated senators test positive for COVID-19

Angus King Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Another two U.S. senators have disclosed breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday both said they tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. In a statement, King said that he began "feeling mildly feverish" on Wednesday and tested positive "despite all my efforts" to follow public health precautions since the beginning of the pandemic.

"While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine," the senator added.

Wicker also said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing "mild symptoms" but is "in good health."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been expected that there would be a "small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19," though such cases are rare, and the CDC notes that there's "evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick." The CDC has only reported 8,000 breakthrough cases that resulted in severe disease or death among 166 million fully vaccinated Americans, CNN reports.

Earlier this month, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he had a breakthrough case of COVID-19, though like King, he stressed at the time the importance of having been vaccinated.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination, I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," Graham said. "My symptoms would be far worse."

