Two Morris Knolls students arrested for bringing gun to school, police say

Two students at Morris Knolls High School were arrested Thursday after staff discovered a gun in their possession, according to authorities.

As staff isolated the students and kept the firearm safe, a school resource officer from the Denville Police Department responded with other officers, who took the juveniles into custody on charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon.

"We can assure you that this matter was dealt with swiftly and that the students and staff were not in danger," said Superintendent Nisha Zoeller and Morris Knolls Principal Ryan MacNaughton in a joint statement.

More:Rockaway Township substitute teacher faces sexual assault charges

Morris Knolls is part of a regional district, serving students from Denville and Rockaway Township.

There was no risk to students or staff nor is there any ongoing danger to the community, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office stated. Denville Police will maintain a heightened presence at the school over the next few days.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris Knolls students arrested for bringing gun to school