Two Moses Lake men arrested in connection with Carl's Jr. robbery

Feb. 14—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 30 armed robbery of the Carl's Jr. on Kittleson Road in Moses Lake, according to an announcement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

David Alexander Maybee, 22, and Chad Eric Martinez, 32, both of Moses Lake, have been arrested after MLPD Officer Todd Taylor received a tip that Maybee had been involved in the incident. When he visited Maybee at his residence, he confessed to the crime and identified Martinez as his accomplice.

While Maybee surrendered himself, Martinez was more difficult to apprehend, the statement said. Detectives from the MLPD Street Crimes and Major Crimes units, along with patrol officers, kept watch on Martinez's residence. After witnessing Martinez leave the home in a vehicle that was identified as stolen, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Martinez then fled and was detained after a short pursuit.

During the 10 p.m. incident, one of the suspects is alleged to have shown a firearm to two female staff who were made to lie on the floor under the other suspect's supervision. Meanwhile, the armed suspect took money from a register that had not been counted out. Carl's Jr. staff refused to provide the code to access the restaurant's safe and the pair fled prior to authorities arriving. Neither employee was hurt, according to MLPD Sgt. Kyle McCain.

The two suspects were booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges including robbery in the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude law enforcement.

