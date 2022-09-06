Two most wanted Texas fugitives have been captured in Austin area

Two of most wanted men in the state are back in custody after being found in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

William Bird, who is one of the state's 10 most wanted sex offenders, was arrested in Austin, while Nathan Bingham, who is one of the state's 10 most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Hutto.

Authorities in Austin arrested 54-year-old Bird after a routine traffic stop on Aug. 24. Bird has had a warrant out for his arrest since October 2021 after violating his probation.

In 2012, Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure. He was sentenced to six years before being sentenced to an additional four years after not complying with sex offender registration requirements, according to the DPS.

In 2021, Bird was convicted again of injury of a child and was sentenced to one year behind bars. During that same year, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction and received six years of probation, the DPS said.

A person will receive a reward for giving Crime Stoppers an anonymous tip that led to Bird's arrest, according to the DPS.

On Aug. 30, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Bingham on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property. Authorities have been searching for Bingham since February, the DPS said.

In 2015, Bingham was convicted of obstruction/retaliation and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to nine months for those crimes, according to the DPS.

Then in 2017, Bingham was convicted again of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years. In 2021, Bingham was arrested in Austin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and theft of property, but he posted bail after that arrest, according to the DPS.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, gives out cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, 47 people, including 18 gang members and 25 sex offenders, were arrested in the effort, the DPS said.

Tipsters in Texas so far have received $75,000 in rewards after those arrests, according to authorities. To receive a cash reward, those giving tips must provide the information using one of three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip to @texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the Texas 10 Most Wanted's “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are given — and those submitting them will be given a tip number instead of using a name, the DPS said.

Current lists of wanted individuals are on the DPS website at dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/MostWanted. However, authorities say the public should not try to apprehend them, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

