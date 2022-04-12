Two motorists make horrifying discovery beside car parked on dirt road, Georgia cops say

Two people were driving down a dirt road near a Georgia park when they spotted the body of a 19-year-old who had been shot multiple times, police said.

Now an investigation into the death is underway.

The Winder Police Department and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the discovery around 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11, according to a news release. The body had been found beside a car near City Pond Park.

Deputies said they identified the body as 19-year-old Lane Michael Bullard of Winder, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Bullard’s body was found outside of Winder city limits, so the case was handed over to the sheriff’s office, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said it requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case.

Bullard’s body will be taken to the GBI medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, officials said in an April 12 news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at 706-552-2309.

City Pond Park is about 54 miles southeast of Atlanta.

