Two mountain lions spotted eating deer near home in California suburbs, cops say

Two mountain lions were spotted eating a deer near a house in the suburbs, California police said.

A resident of a Hillsborough neighborhood saw mountain lion cubs in a nearby den, according to an Aug. 10 Facebook post by the police department.

The police department said Hillsborough is a “natural habitat for many species of animals including mountain lions,” and people should avoid hiking or running in wooded areas during their most active hours of dawn and dusk.

Police ask residents to keep their doors closed and locked at night, and to bring all pets inside during active hours, according to the release.

Feeding deer in California is illegal and should be avoided as they are mountain lion’s primary prey and will attract them, police said.

Hillsborough is about 20 miles south of San Francisco.

Mountain lions

Mountain lions are solitary, elusive animals, according to the National Park Service. The chances of seeing a mountain lion are slim, but people can encounter them.

“Typically, mountain lion sightings occur from a distance and usually around dawn or dusk,” park rangers said. “However, lions are unpredictable and can be dangerous.”

If you see a mountain lion, experts advise you:

Don’t approach it: Mountain lions usually want to avoid confrontation.

Don’t run: It could stimulate their chase instincts.

Stand tall: Face the mountain lion and make eye contact.

Keep children close: If a mountain lion is approaching, pick up small children so they don’t panic or run.

Don’t crouch or bend over: A mountain lion could perceive you as prey.

Fight back: If a mountain lion attacks, use rocks, sticks, jackets or anything you can get your hands on to fight back.

