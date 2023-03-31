Two MPD officers shot in altercation with suspect on E. Raines Rd. near Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis Police Department squad cars are seen near where two officers were shot and wounded Thursday night.

Two Memphis Police officers were shot in an altercation with a suspect Thursday evening on E. Raines Rd. near Elvis Presley Blvd., said Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis.

Davis said around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Raines, officers received a call about a person with a gun and responded to the scene. Two officers responded and approached the suspect, who then opened fire at close range, according to Davis. One officer was shot twice the other was shot once.

Both officers returned fire and the suspect was shot at least three times. Davis ― addressing the media outside Regional One Health ― said the officers and the suspect were in critical but stable condition. All three are being treated at Regional One.

More details about the specific circumstances that preceded the shooting were not immediately available.

"We haven't identified any witnesses," Davis said Thursday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that it was called in by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy to investigate the shooting.

As of 8:50 p.m., officers at the furthest east end of the perimeter in Whitehaven began to clear out the scene.

"Please pray for the two Memphis police who were shot this evening. Reports indicate that they were rushed to the hospital. No further information at this time," the National Fraternal Order of Police said on Twitter. The FOP is a law-enforcement advocacy group.

