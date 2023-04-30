Two MS Coast teens die from injuries after mass shooting at Bay St. Louis house party

Two teenagers among the six shot at a Bay St. Louis house party have died, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said Sunday morning.

The two who died from their injuries were 16 and 18, according to Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair. Schwartz said they were both being treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The accused shooter, 19-year-old Cameron Brand of Pass Christian, will now face two homicide charges in addition to multiple aggravated assault charges, Schwartz said.

Hancock County Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio issued no bond warrants for the homicide charges.

Bay police responded to a house party in the 100 block of Old Blue Meadow Road just after midnight Sunday and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Six teens ages 15 to 18 were shot.

One survivor is in critical condition and the other three are in serious condition, Schwartz said.

Brand was identified as the sole shooter by people at the party, Schwartz said in a press release.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.