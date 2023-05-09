Two MS Natives on IDOL
Not all the news coming out of CBS today is good news: After reversing its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., the Eye network has cancelled freshman dramas East New York and True Lies, TVLine has learned. East New York starred Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who ran a police station in a working-class Brooklyn […]
A rundown of all of Princess Charlotte's hilarious reactions to the Coronation Concert as the young royal showed her pure joy
CAA on Monday announced its signing of Lala Kent, the media and business personality best known for starring in the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. Kent has appeared in nine seasons of the series, currently airing its tenth, which centers on the restaurants and bars owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Vanderpump. […]
Lucasfilm announced three new Star Wars movies from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Daisy Ridley's return as Rey.
Royal fans took to TikTok to share clips of what appeared to be a grim reaper walking in the background during King Charles' coronation.
Princess Charlotte looks so excited!
Samuel L. Jackson is known for gassing up his Captain Marvel co-star Brie Larson.
As part of King Charles' coronation, a celebratory concert will be held on May 7. Here's the true reason why singer Elton John won't be one of the performers.
Comic Chris James, who tricked Alex Jones with an AI Tucker Carlson voice, tells Rolling Stone the joke was just for laughs
Michael J. Fox may be the only man on earth who doesn’t remember Susanna Hoffs. Fox made the revelation Friday during an interview to promote his new Apple TV+ documentary, Still. The story focuses on his life and current battle with Parkinson’s disease. “When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems […]
The actor died of heart failure and respiratory issues. Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed Eddie Fu
The hallways of Hogwarts will be bustling on screen once again, and we already know who we’d like to see walking them. Following the April announcement that HBO Max has ordered a Harry Potter TV adaptation to series, Team TVLine has conjured its own ideas for who might play some of the franchise’s most iconic characters. […]
Tom Cruise paid dramatic tribute to King Charles III during the all-star Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, 24 hours after the new monarch was crowned. Cruise broadcast his message, in typically daring fashion, from the cockpit of his own plane he was flying, while speaking to camera, telling King Charles: “Pilot to […]
Iconic pop star Lionel Richie left viewers confused by his appearance on stage at the King’s Coronation concert.
Few game show moments are as great as when a Jeopardy! contestant desperately needs a Daily Double, they find it, get it right, and take the lead. Almost as good: When someone bets big while in the lead and loses. Well, now this iconic part of the show is changing as viewers at home will be told where the Daily Double spaces are before the round starts.
Tickets go on sale Friday to see Starr on Oct. 10, with a backing band that includes members of Toto, Kansas and Men at Work.
As Kevin Costner heads for divorce, his to-be-ex's rumored threats about Yellowstone from months past have resurfaced.
On a 2015 episode of The Ellen Show, Ellen displayed Justin Bieber's nonconsensual nude paparazzi photo and questioned why he didn't notice the photographers watching him.
Imagine a timeline where "Part of Your World" doesn't exist.
Bobby Moudy, a TikToker known for sharing videos about being a father, died by suicide at his Mississippi home on April 28.