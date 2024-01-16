Two multi-million projects drive construction permits in Joplin in December

Jan. 16—Building permits in Joplin in December came to nearly $9.5 million, driven by two seven-figure projects.

That brings the total for the first two months of the city's fiscal year to nearly $23.3 million. (The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31; the permits reflect only that construction taking place inside the city limits.)

The largest project, $3.5 million, was for a commercial build at 2918 E. 20th St., which is the southwest corner of 20th Street and Range Line Road. Last year, the property was rezoned from low-traffic commercial C-1 to high-intensity traffic commercial C-3. The rezoning was sought by a St. Louis owner who said he was interested in pursuing a commercial tenant for the property.

According to Bryan Wicklund, chief building official for the city of Joplin, the application is for Good Day Farms, which is to be a dispensary. The owners are out of Little Rock, Arkansas

There also was a second seven-figure project, this one for $1.5 million for 5703 W. Wildwood Ranch Parkway, home of Easy Living Inc., for a commercial addition.

Nine new homes were started in December, valued at $1.9 million; that brings the number of new homes started in the current fiscal year to 14, valued at $3.48 million. The average price of new home started in Joplin is about $248,000.

Ledford Construction filed multiple permits for homes, many of which are part of a 153-house subdivision called Eagles Edge. It is located in the Wildwood Ranch area just off Central City Road, and it will be one of Ledford Construction and Development's largest projects.

Lance Ledford, who co-owns the third-generation company with his brother, James, said last week, "We're finishing up Phase 2 right now," referring to 37 homes that are being build in that phase.

They also have zoning approval for their third and fourth phases, which will be 38 more houses.

Ledford said Joplin has a "robust building market," and added: "We have finished and sold 17 of them."

The houses sell for $235,000 to $300,000.

Overall construction will span two years and the subdivision will consist of four streets.

Other large permits so far this fiscal year include:

—$4.17 million, by Boyd Metals for work at 1032 S. Wall Ave. In September, Boyd Metals, 1028 S. Byers Ave., announced the $9.3 million expansion that will take the Joplin plant from 60,000 square feet to 111,000 square feet and add 12 jobs to the 60 jobs the business already supports.

Completion is projected for the fall of 2024.

—$3.5 million for a new commercial project by MGI Leasing at 8315 E. 26th St. in Joplin. No details have been released about this project.

—$1.5 million for a sewer line extension and other work at 2115 W. 29th St.