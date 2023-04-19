Two murder cases resolved with plea agreements

Apr. 18—Two men indicted on murder charges in separate cases entered plea agreements last week in Ector County District Court and will be serving prison sentences of 25 and 20 years respectively.

Jose Manuel Cuellar-Vigil, 18, pleaded guilty to murder in the February 2021 shooting death of Fabian Reyna, 14, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th District Court.

Reyna's body was found on a road near FM1936 and West 42nd Street and the Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested Cuellar-Vigil the following day.

Cuellar-Vigil's mother, Marisela Vigil Zamudio and sister, Keyna Cuellar, 19, were arrested in February after Ector County jail officials accused them of smuggling vape pens containing THC to him at the jail.

Jesiah Villescas, 23, pleaded guilty to murder in the January 2020 shooting death of Jesse Tryon Jr. according to his indictment.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Odessa Police Department officers received a 911 call about two gunshot victims at the Parkway Inn on East Highway 80. When they arrived, they found Jesse Tryon Jr. mortally wounded and Savion Cottrell, another 18-year-old from Midland, suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities determined the teenagers were shot during a robbery/drug deal.

Last week, Villescas pleaded guilty to felony murder, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and attempted capital murder and received three concurrent sentences of 20 years each. In exchange, three other charges were dismissed: tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Now retired Judge James Rush rejected the plea agreement last October, but newly elected Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher accepted it Thursday.

At the time of Rush's decision, prosecutors indicated Tryon's family did not object to the plea agreement.

Johnathen Sanchez is serving two concurrent 20-year prison terms after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the case and Johnny Brian Hernandez, who was accused of firing the fatal shots, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is serving concurrent sentences of 50 and 20 years, respectively.