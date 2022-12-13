Two murder suspects scheduled to appear in court in January

Dec. 13—JEFFERSON — The cases against two out of three suspects in the July 26 shooting death of a 25-year-old Ashtabula man will have their days in court in the new year.

Malikhi J. Coleman, Julius Devon Simmons and Rayburn L. Seawood are charged for their alleged involvement in the murder of Fredrick Ricardo Johnson in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue in Ashtabula.

Coleman, 20, of Ashtabula, is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9, with a tentative jury trial on March 7 before Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.

Coleman is charged with murder, an unclassified felony for causing the death of another; murder, an unclassified felony for causing the death of someone as a result of a violent felony; discharging a firearm on a public street, a third-degree felony, and improper handing of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

He remains in jail on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Simmons, 25, of Warren, has a status conference hearing slated for 2 p.m. Jan. 6 concerning the following charges: two counts of tampering with evidence, third degree felonies; discharging a firearm on a public street, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Simmons remains in jail on a $300,000 bond, according to court records.

Seawood, 24, of Ashtabula, is charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Seawood's $500,000 bond was modified in October to a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, according to court records. He is out of jail, but ordered to have no contact with the victim's family.

The charges against the three men stem from a shooting that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. July 26 in the Ashtabula Harbor.

The Ashtabula Police Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, where they discovered Johnson in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found a vehicle, a rifle and several shell casings, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson died at Ashtabula County Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

Witnesses told police multiple individuals were firing shots at each other in the street and took off in their vehicles before police arrived, Stell said.

Police got a description from witnesses of the vehicles and a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for northeast Ohio law enforcement officers.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Roaming Shores that matched the description of one of the vehicles, Stell said.

That's where Coleman and Simmons were taken into custody without incident, Stell said.

On July 28, Mahoning County Safe Streets FBI Task Force found and arrested Seawood in Poland, south of Youngstown. They brought him to Ashtabula County, where he was incarcerated.