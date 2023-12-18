Two murder trials bring guilty verdicts in December, including a cold case from 1998

Two murder trials concluded the first week of December. One was found guilty of murder; the other was found guilty of a manslaughter.

Stanley Briggs Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder Dec. 7 for the death of Shannon Harris in a 1998 cold case. Post-trial motions and sentencing have been set for Wednesday.

Brandt Bennett was charged with second-degree murder but was found guilty of manslaughter Dec. 8 in Judge David Arceneaux’s courtroom. Post-trial motions have been set for Jan. 10, 2024.

Briggs

Shannon Harris disappeared Oct. 10, 1998, after stopping by his mother’s house in Houma that morning. His mother, Bernadine Cungin, filed a missing person’s report. The investigation continued for years, and in 2001 and 2002, the Houma Police Department received a tips from an inmate who purportedly helped dispose of Harris’ body after he was allegedly killed by Stanley Briggs.

Based on the new lead, HPD, the Parish Government and the District Attorney’s office began the excavation of property on Hollywood Road in 2002, where the body had been allegedly buried. No body was found at the time.

In 2020, Houma Police Department responded to a disturbance on Stovall Street that involved a man running around naked after consuming drugs.

According to the release, the man was Briggs, and as he and police waited for medical help to arrive, Briggs told officers that he killed Harris years before. Body cameras recorded the statement.

Detectives followed up with Briggs on two subsequent meetings, and he admitted to the slaying of Harris and burying him. Hollywood Road was again excavated, and with the help of Briggs, who was brought to the location, human bones were discovered.

Louisiana State University Forensic Anthropology Criminal and Computer Enhancement Services lab positively identified the remains as belonging to Shannon Harris.

After multiple delays associated with court proceedings, COVID, and Hurricane Ida, the trial of Briggs began Dec. 5. Briggs was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny and was represented by Defense Attorney Pascal Watson.

More: Senate confirms Shreveport attorney as first Black judge in Louisiana's Western District

More: 'There's salt all over the place': Rising salt water levels shut down Houma water plant

Bennett

Larry Mayo was a guest in a home in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive in Gray Sept. 26, 2022. According to a release by the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office, witnesses saw Brandt Bennett arrive at the home wearing a ski mask and with a gun.

Bennett entered the home and began ordering Mayo to leave. The release said witnesses saw Mayo stand up from the sofa where he was seated, and begin walking toward the homeowner in a non-threatening manner. Bennett then shot Mayo in the chest from across the room, and again in the back after Mayo fell forward on the floor, according to the release.

Bennett fled the scene and was picked up by residents from the Willowdale Drive home and transported to a different location. Niana Lynn Hayes, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, of Gibson, were charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Bennett's case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amanda Mustin. The Defense Attorney was Todd Joffrion.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Two trials conclude with guilty verdicts, including 1988 cold case