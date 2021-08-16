Two murder trials scheduled on same day

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·2 min read

Aug. 15—The backlog of pending jury trials in the Hunt County district courts, created due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in an unprecedented scheduling issue.

Two murder cases, including one of which has been holding for several years, are both set to begin in the same court Monday.

Jury selection is scheduled in the 196th District Court for both Carl Allen Welch and Matthew Kenton Pride.

The same court also has jury trials set to begin Monday in an aggravated robbery case and an aggravated assault case.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the pending trials would be reset, as cases alleging capital murder and murder have already been scheduled in Hunt County through February 2012.

As of Thursday morning, there were 10 capital murder and murder cases and four manslaughter cases pending in the Hunt County court system, along with multiple cases of armed robbery and other major felonies.

The Hunt County district courts are attempting to catch up from more than a year when trials could not be set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both of the murder cases set for trial Monday have been pending for quite some time.

Welch has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder involving the 2014 death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point. Trial had been scheduled to begin in the case on July 26. Welch's defense counsel had sought another continuance in the case, a move which had been opposed by the Hunt County District Attorney's Office.

Prior to the start of trial, Judge Andrew Bench reset jury selection for Monday, setting it as the No. 2 case to be considered on that date.

Pride has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Nicole Kennedy-Pride on Feb. 14, 2019.

Pride was alleged in the murder indictment to have caused the death "by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride, by applying pressure to Nicole Pride's throat or neck."

The defendant was inside Kennedy-Pride's Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019.

Pride's trial is set for No. 1 on Monday's docket.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia

    The last living leader from the inner circle of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime is to appear in court Monday as he seeks to overturn his conviction on genocide charges before a long-running international tribunal. Khieu Samphan, 90, was the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, the radical communist regime that ruled Cambodia with an iron fist from 1975-1979 and was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.

  • A man was stabbed and at least two journalists were assaulted during an anti-vaccine protest in Los Angeles, reports say

    Anti-vaxxers protesting against "medical tyranny" clashed with counter-protests outside LA City hall on Saturday afternoon.

  • ‘You start getting afraid’: Neighbors recall fatal shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Kan.

    “We heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. I went to the window. He went to the front door,” a neighbor said of the moments before calling 911

  • Police Arrest Teen Accused of Helping GOP Strategist’s Underage Sex Trafficking

    Okaloosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex.She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.Both hail from Minnesota. But while the FBI arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, j

  • Former Bravo Reality TV Star And Surgeon Accused Of Rape Will Likely Face New Charges

    UPDATE: Prosecutors said Friday that intend to go forward with a new complaint charging a former reality star and his girlfriend. Grant Robicheaux, 40, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. The new charges will involve downsizing the cases to at least two alleged victims. Julie Garland and […]

  • Where Police Killings Often Meet With Silence: Rural America

    PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro

  • Police: School shooting victim went to aid boy being bullied

    It's only a few days into the new school year, but New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and another in custody after, according to police, the victim tried to protect another boy who was being bullied. The gunfire at Washington Middle School during the lunch hour Friday marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The boy who was killed, identified by police on Saturday as 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, was a hero, Police Chief Harold Medina said Friday night in a brief statement.

  • New York State Police decline outside help from docuseries team in 1985 unsolved murder of Kristin O'Connell

    In August 1985, Kristin traveled to Ovid, New York to visit a young man she had met on Spring Break.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • Indianapolis’ murder numbers higher than Chicago

    For the first time in history, Indianapolis appears to have surpassed Chicago as the most violent city in the Midwest.

  • Pennsylvania produce importer sentenced for smuggling cocaine in boxes of peppers

    "Concealing drug shipments with produce is one way drug traffickers try to elude law enforcement," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

  • Man Captured on Video Tearing Out Chicago Family's BLM Sign From Their Yard

    An investigation is underway in Chicago after a man who appeared to be a city employee pulled a North Side family’s Black Lives Matter yard sign out of the ground and turned it face down.

  • Video captures woman handcuffed for having dogs off the leash - park cops mocked for arrest

    Dora Marchand was arrested for having her two dogs off the leash in a Manhattan park, but the cops were taunted by colleagues at the precinct.

  • Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19

    A family faced the harsh reality of traveling without being vaccinated after three members tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding […] The post Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • American Idol 's Syesha Mercado Loses Custody of Newborn Baby Months After Son Is Taken Away

    Former American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado said her firstborn son was "forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS" in March. Now, authorities have taken her newborn daughter.

  • Three dead and two wounded following San Antonio bar shooting

    Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following an early Sunday shooting at a San Antonio, Texas, sports bar, police said.

  • New York AG criticized for handling of Daniel Prude killing after Cuomo investigation

    "What the investigation into Andrew Cuomo shows is that when her office wants to put resources towards conducting a thorough investigation, they know how to do that," an attorney for Prude's family said.

  • St. Thomas GOP chair arrested in Florida on sex trafficking allegation

    The 19-year-old chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on allegations she aided a prominent Minnesota GOP activist in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex, according to a news release and jail records. The Minnesota College Republicans said in a news release Saturday that Gisela Castro Medina was arrested, along with Anton "Tony" ...

  • Vigil held for victims of England's mass shooting

    Mass shootings are rare in the United Kingdom, where gun ownership is relatively low, and Thursday's six-minute rampage was the worst such incident in more than decade.Police on Friday named the shooter as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old crane operator. He turned his gun on himself after killing the five victims on Thursday evening, the police said.Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said police had found no motive but they were not considering terrorism or any far-right associations, although they were trawling through Davison's computer.The shooting started at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, with the offender first killing his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison.He then ran outside and immediately shot dead the young girl, named by police as Sophie Martyn, in the street along with her father Lee Martyn, 43.Davison shot at two other passers-by who were badly injured, then entered a park and shot dead another man, Stephen Washington, 59. He also shot Kate Shepherd, 66, who died later in hospital.Davison then turned the gun on himself before firearms officers could tackle him. The deadly shooting spree was over in just a few minutes.

  • California city councilman among six charged with election fraud in contest decided by one vote

    A city councilman in suburban Los Angeles and five other people were charged for securing fraudulent votes in a runoff election that was ultimately decided by a single vote, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.