Two murder trials scheduled on same day

Aug. 15—The backlog of pending jury trials in the Hunt County district courts, created due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in an unprecedented scheduling issue.

Two murder cases, including one of which has been holding for several years, are both set to begin in the same court Monday.

Jury selection is scheduled in the 196th District Court for both Carl Allen Welch and Matthew Kenton Pride.

The same court also has jury trials set to begin Monday in an aggravated robbery case and an aggravated assault case.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the pending trials would be reset, as cases alleging capital murder and murder have already been scheduled in Hunt County through February 2012.

As of Thursday morning, there were 10 capital murder and murder cases and four manslaughter cases pending in the Hunt County court system, along with multiple cases of armed robbery and other major felonies.

The Hunt County district courts are attempting to catch up from more than a year when trials could not be set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both of the murder cases set for trial Monday have been pending for quite some time.

Welch has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder involving the 2014 death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point. Trial had been scheduled to begin in the case on July 26. Welch's defense counsel had sought another continuance in the case, a move which had been opposed by the Hunt County District Attorney's Office.

Prior to the start of trial, Judge Andrew Bench reset jury selection for Monday, setting it as the No. 2 case to be considered on that date.

Pride has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Nicole Kennedy-Pride on Feb. 14, 2019.

Pride was alleged in the murder indictment to have caused the death "by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride, by applying pressure to Nicole Pride's throat or neck."

The defendant was inside Kennedy-Pride's Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019.

Pride's trial is set for No. 1 on Monday's docket.