Two Muscogee schools had a student charged last week with carrying a gun. One was loaded

Two Muscogee County School District students were arrested and charged with carrying a weapon at school after they were found to be in possession of a gun last week.

MCSD communications director Kimberly Wright confirmed the incidents Monday in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

On Feb. 6, an unloaded pellet gun was confiscated from a student at Northside High School. On Feb. 10, a loaded handgun was confiscated from a student at Hardaway High School. The handgun had one bullet in its chamber, Wright said.

“In both incidents, the weapon was safely confiscated without incident,” she said.

At Northside, the administration received a tip that the student was in possession of the pellet gun. The weapon was found inside the student’s book bag. MCSDPD charged and arrested the student, Wright said.

At Hardaway, several witnesses saw the student with the handgun and reported it to the administration. The weapon was found inside the student’s pants. MCSDPD charged the student, and the Department of Juvenile Justice detained him, Wright said.

No other details were provided before publication.

“The Muscogee County School District takes the safety and welfare of our students and staff seriously,” Wright said, “and we will continue to work to mitigate these types of incidents in the future.”