Two Muskingum County men indicted on rape charges involving children

ZANESVILLE — A Muskingum County grand jury returned indictments this week in two separate sexual abuse cases.

Wayne Flickinger, 49, of Zanesville and Marc Worden, 43, of Adamsville are both accused of rape. The alleged offenses involved children.

Flickinger faces 11 charges related to the molestation of a minor over the course of nearly a decade.

He was indicted on 10 first-degree felony counts of rape and one fourth-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition.

Flickinger is accused of raping and molesting a child under 10 years old between 2011 and 2020.

The grand jury was required to find there is a likelihood that Flickinger will engage in future sexually violent offenses, as his rape charge specified that he is a sexually violent predator.

If convicted, he qualifies for life in prison without parole due to the age of the victim.

The same grand jury also returned an indictment for Marc Worden, 43, of Adamsville.

Worden is charged on two first-degree felony counts of rape and one second-degree felony count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

The crimes Worden is charged with occurred over the summer of 2021, according to his indictment. It specifies the crimes involved two different children.

If convicted, Worden could spend up to 30 years in prison.

