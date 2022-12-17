Two Myrtle Beach men charged with attempted murder for Conway shooting

Two Myrtle Beach men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Conway earlier this month.

Gary Salters, 21, and George Salters, 18, have been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

The men share the last name, but it is not clear if they are related. They were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Dec. 14 and were still incarcerated Saturday afternoon.

Their charges stem from an an incident around 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Rufus Street and 8th Avenue.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Wearing a ski mask, both men got into a fight with four victims and fired shots at them, leaving behind shell casings, according to arrest warrants.

Bullets struck two vehicles during the shooting, warrants state.

It is not clear if any of the victims were injured.

Another Myrtle Beach man, Messiah Gaskins, has also been arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapon possession for the same incident. He was arrested Dec. 8 and released two days later, online booking records show.