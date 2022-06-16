Two N.H. men charged with federal gun crimes as U.S. Senate contemplates new regulations

Jun. 16—Two New Hampshire men were charged with federal gun crimes on Thursday, as the U.S. Senate moves closer to introducing a bipartisan bill of smaller gun-law changes and funding for mental health measures.

A Salem man, Kyle Morris, 22, pleaded not guilty to the possession of two machine guns. Documents for Morris' case remained sealed Thursday, but prosecutors alleged a search executed in February turned up two machine guns in Morris' possession. Existing federal law has tight regulations on machine guns, including a registration requirement.

Part of the bipartisan gun-control framework involves stiffening penalties for so-called "straw purchases." Buying a gun for someone who is prohibited from owning firearms now carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.

Leith Sukkar, 22, of Merrimack pleaded not guilty to making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm. Prosecutors say Sukkar bought two Glock pistols from Shooter's Outpost in Hooksett in May, but allege the guns were for someone else.