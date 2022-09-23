Two nabbed in fatal Bronx stabbing; two others still sought for attack that started on city bus

Two of the four attackers wanted in a fatal stabbing that started with an argument on a city bus have been busted, police said Friday.

Angel Rivera, 19, was charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault and a 16-year-old was charged with manslaughter and gang assault.

The suspects, plus two others still being sought, chased and killed Prince McMichael, 27, near Bruckner Blvd and Wilkinson Ave. after arguing with him moments earlier on a bus as it rolled by Pelham Bay Park, police said.

McMichael, who lived in Co-op City, was stabbed numerous times in the chest. Medics rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved.

The attackers ran off north on Bruckner Blvd. toward the Pelham Bay subway station, and police later released pictures of them from a security camera on the bus.

The arrested teen has no prior arrests, while Rivera has a number of arrests, all but one sealed.

McMichael, police said, had been arrested about 30 times. Most of the arrests were sealed, but records show he was paroled in May 2019 after serving three years in prison on a weapons conviction.