Two Nampa shootings leave one dead, another with ‘life-altering’ injuries, police say

Two shootings in Nampa early Monday left one man dead and another with “life-altering” injuries, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa police officers responded to a call at 1:35 a.m. Monday about shots fired in the 16000 block of N. White Pine Street. Callers said a person was shooting from a vehicle in the trailer park, according to the release.

Police found an adult male with a gunshot injury to the buttocks and genitalia, the release said, and there currently are no suspects in that shooting, which is under investigation.

While officers were in the area investigating, a second shooting took place at approximately 1:54 a.m. in the trailer park, on Grande Pine Way. An adult male was the victim and he died despite live-saving efforts, according to the release.

A juvenile male is in custody in the fatal shooting; the victim was identified as Jacob Aguiniga, 26, of Nampa.

“Overnight, our community suffered the senseless loss of a young man, and the life-altering injuries to another. There is absolutely no purpose to this kind of violence, and we will work hard, with our neighboring agencies, to stop these crimes in our area,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the release.