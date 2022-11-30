Two Navy ships just got too close for comfort in San Diego Bay

45
Geoff Ziezulewicz
·1 min read

The Navy is investigating what led to two service ships nearly colliding Tuesday in San Diego Bay.

The purported close call involved the guided-missile destroyer Momsen and the dock landing ship Harpers Ferry.

Officials did not confirm precisely what time the incident occurred Tuesday, but a video of the encounter was posted to Twitter at about 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time by the @SanDiegoWebCam account.

“Warship Chicken in San Diego Bay,” the text accompanying the video states.

The video shows Momsen and Harpers Ferry headed straight toward each other before each ship turns left.

The footage also appears to include audio of the ship’s crews communicating their moves.

While the ships were transiting in opposite directions “in close vicinity” Tuesday, both ships maneuvered to safety, according to U.S. 3rd Fleet spokesman Lt. Samuel Boyle.

There were no injuries or damage to the ships, he said.

