Two NC men accused of storming the Capitol didn’t vote in the state, records show

Two North Carolina men accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort overturn election results didn’t vote in the state in November, records show.

Stephen Maury Baker of Garner and Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain are the only North Carolina residents so far to face federal charges in connection with the riot in Washington, D.C. Following a rally for then-President Donald Trump, a group walked to the Capitol and breached the building as Congress tried to certify the Electoral College results for President Joe Biden.

Other North Carolinians were arrested after the riot, but mostly for curfew violations or other minor charges, The News & Observer previously reported.

Spencer and Baker both livestreamed themselves storming the building during the siege, according to the FBI. Spencer, 33, could be seen joining others pushing into the building and chanting “Whose house? Our house!” and “Stop the steal!”

The men, however, don’t appear to have voted in the most recent election, the results of which the mob was protesting.

Neither name appears on the North Carolina State Board of Elections database of registered voters.

It’s unclear if either could have voted in another state.

Records show Baker has lived in Washington, D.C. He is a Republican and has been registered to vote there since at least 2016, according to the District of Columbia Board of Elections. The records do not indicate the last time he voted.

Baker does not appear to have a criminal record in North Carolina or Washington D.C. that would prevent him from voting.

Spencer is a convicted felon in North Carolina, according to records from the Department of Public Safety.

People convicted of a felony in North Carolina can’t vote until they serve their entire sentence — including parole, probation and restitution, according to the State Board of Elections.

Spencer’s criminal record in North Carolina dates to 2005 and includes charges of selling and possessing controlled substances, driving with a suspended license, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

In 2015, he was convicted on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses and sentenced to a period of probation to run concurrently with a previous felony conviction for possession of burglary tools and breaking and entering, records show.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Spencer is still on probation.

Baker and Spencer were both arrested in North Carolina. Under the terms of their release, federal judges barred both men from leaving the state and from entering Washington, D.C., court documents show. Baker was also told to avoid all contact with federally elected officials, and Spencer was placed on 24-hour lockdown in his home.

Other suspects didn’t vote

CNN reported Monday that most people charged in connection with the riot — at least those with available voting records — cast ballots in the November election.

Many are registered Republicans but a “handful” are registered Democrats, though it’s unknown who they voted for on Nov. 3, CNN reported.

But several, including Baker and Spencer, didn’t vote.

The Capitol siege was unlike anything seen in recent American history. Rioters smashed windows, scaled walls, broke into the U.S. Senate chamber and reached the doors of the U.S. House of Representatives chamber — forcing lawmakers to flee.

Lawmakers from both parties have, at least in part, pinned the attack on Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the election. Trump continually touted false claims that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him.

In the wake of the attack, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The Senate is set to hold an impeachment trial next week, but Trump’s conviction is unlikely as it would require 17 Republicans and all Democrats to vote in favor.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has said his office supports federal law enforcement efforts to investigate residents who participated in the riot.