Two NC police officers, firefighter hurt in fatal house fire turned shooting

Two police officers and a firefighter were injured when shots were fired as they responded to a house fire in Rowan County overnight. A person inside the house died, according to authorities.

The first responders suffered non life-threatening injuries during the encounter at a home in the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, Deputy Chief T.J. Brown of Rowan County Emergency Services said in a statement. That’s north of Rockwell and south of Granite Quarry.

The statement didn’t say how the person died or how the officers and the firefighter were hurt. The statement also didn’t say if the person who died was a man or a woman.

At 12:38 a.m., a caller to Rowan County 911 reported the fire and said someone was possibly inside, according to the statement.

Firefighters saw flames and went to the back of the home, where the person was reported to be inside, the statement said.

“The person was found with a firearm and shots were fired,” according to the statement. “Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries .... The suspect is deceased and we are not aware of any other threats to the community.”

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is helping the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.