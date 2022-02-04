Two Neptune men plead guilty in Asbury Park shooting

FREEHOLD - Two Neptune men charged with shooting and seriously injuring a 19-year-old man in Asbury Park in June 2020 have admitted to the crime.

In separate hearings over the past week, Malik J. Carey, 21, and Zyier M. Small, 20, each pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and a weapons offense before Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley, sitting in Freehold, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for April 1.

The prosecutor's office is seeking 10-year state prison terms for the men, with each having to serve 85% of the sentence before the possibility of parole under the No Early Release Act.

Both men were also originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, another weapons offense, possession of a large-capacity magazine, hindering and obstruction. Those charges are expected to be dropped at sentencing.

The June 2020 shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Asbury Park Village housing complex on Atkins Avenue near the intersection of Boston Way. Asbury Park police officers responding to a report of shots fired found the 19-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed him to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. Police found Small and Carey a short distance from the scene of the shooting, Linskey said.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Carey was charged in two other shootings in Asbury Park that occurred in March 2020 with a juvenile. No one was injured in those shootings.

Charges in those cases against Carey are expected to be dismissed at the time of sentencing, Mark Spivey, spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said.

