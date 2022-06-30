Two Neptune men sentenced in 2019 shooting of men in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK − Two men were sentenced to a combined 60 years in prison in the shooting of two men in a car in Asbury Park.

Gary Brooks Jr., 30, and Jonathan Marvine, 28, both of Neptune Township, were convicted last October of involvement in the 2019 shooting of two men in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday.

Brooks, who was driving, and Marvine spotted the victims − a 28-year-old Neptune Township man and an 18-year-old Asbury Park man − in a car at the intersection of Monroe and Ridge Avenues the morning of Aug. 2, 2019, Linskey said. Brooks then circled the area in his vehicle before pulling up beside the two men, she said. Brooks then produced an illegally obtained handgun and shot both victims in their vehicle, she said.

Both victims survived, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

In October, Brooks was found guilty of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jonathan Marvine (left) and Gary Brooks appear in Superior Court on Aug. 23, 2019, after they were charged in relation to a drive-by shooting in Asbury Park.

Superior Court Judge Jill G. O'Malley sentenced Brooks to a total of 50 years in jail. He must serve 85% of the sentence under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, which requires he serve 37 years and 6 months before he is eligible for parole, according to the acting prosecutor.

Marvine was found guilty of one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. O'Malley sentenced him to 11 years in prison. He must serve 9 years and 4 months before he is eligible for parole, Linskey said.

CrimeHorrid details of Atlantic Highlands murder revealed in police documents

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune NJ men sentenced in 2019 shooting in Asbury Park