Two Newark police officers wounded by rooftop shooter

Two police officers were shot and wounded in Newark Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials who said a suspect remains at large.

Authorities said both officers were in stable condition.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet. “We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

The FBI’s Newark division is assisting in the investigation, according to a report.

According to NJ.com, the officers were wounded by a gunman firing from the roof of a building shortly before 2 p.m.

One cop was shot in a leg and that the other was shot in the neck, according to reports.

News helicopter video from the scene by WABC-TV showed police in tactical gear searching the roof of a multi-story apartment building at the corner of Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Ave. in South Newark.

Residents were warned to stay inside.

Newark schools were locked down as a precaution as well, district officials said.